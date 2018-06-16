American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of American Water Works worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,515,000 after buying an additional 276,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,734,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,978,000 after buying an additional 110,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,165,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,658,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,314,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America set a $84.00 price target on shares of American Water Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.63 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $233,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,734.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

