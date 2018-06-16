Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 5,050 DBX ETF Tr/X TRACKERS USD HIGH (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DBX ETF Tr/X TRACKERS USD HIGH (NYSEARCA:HYLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Separately, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBX ETF Tr/X TRACKERS USD HIGH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Shares of DBX ETF Tr/X TRACKERS USD HIGH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 170,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,330. DBX ETF Tr/X TRACKERS USD HIGH has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This is an increase from DBX ETF Tr/X TRACKERS USD HIGH’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

