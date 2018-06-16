Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,945,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,961,000 after buying an additional 58,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,707,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,195,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 369.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,129,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,856,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of Genuine Parts opened at $95.07 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

