Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Receives $79.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Desjardins raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank traded down $0.80, reaching $57.39, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,410,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.5239 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,335,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,227,000 after purchasing an additional 205,773 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

