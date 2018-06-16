Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Position Trimmed by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of TD traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $75.46.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5239 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.