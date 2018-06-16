Prologis (PLD) and Tortoise Capital Resources (CORR) Financial Comparison

Tortoise Capital Resources (NYSE: CORR) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tortoise Capital Resources and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Capital Resources 37.00% 9.34% 5.06% Prologis 67.65% 9.86% 6.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tortoise Capital Resources and Prologis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Capital Resources $88.75 million 4.95 $32.60 million $3.81 9.67 Prologis $2.62 billion 13.02 $1.65 billion $2.81 22.76

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Tortoise Capital Resources. Tortoise Capital Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tortoise Capital Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Tortoise Capital Resources pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Tortoise Capital Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Tortoise Capital Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tortoise Capital Resources has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tortoise Capital Resources and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Capital Resources 1 1 0 0 1.50 Prologis 0 1 14 0 2.93

Tortoise Capital Resources presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.41%. Prologis has a consensus price target of $68.73, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Tortoise Capital Resources.

Summary

Prologis beats Tortoise Capital Resources on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tortoise Capital Resources

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,000 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

