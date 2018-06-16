Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.7302 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

Total has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years. Total has a dividend payout ratio of 72.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Total to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Get Total alerts:

TOT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. 2,689,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,254. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Total has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Total had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $49.61 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Total will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOT. Deutsche Bank lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Total from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.