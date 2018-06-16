Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Total (TOT)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TOT. ValuEngine lowered Total from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Total from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered Total from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Total from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of Total opened at $60.59 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Total has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $64.59. The company has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.61 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.68%. equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.7302 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Total by 9.6% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Total by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 454,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Total by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,720 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Total by 566.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Total by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

