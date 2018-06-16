Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and Towerstream (TWER) Head-To-Head Analysis

Towerstream (OTCMKTS: TWER) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Towerstream has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Towerstream and Gogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towerstream $26.21 million 0.04 -$12.46 million N/A N/A Gogo $699.09 million 0.65 -$171.99 million ($2.17) -2.41

Towerstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gogo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Towerstream and Gogo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogo 1 4 2 0 2.14

Gogo has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Gogo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than Towerstream.

Profitability

This table compares Towerstream and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towerstream -44.16% N/A -44.07% Gogo -20.65% N/A -11.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Towerstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Gogo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gogo beats Towerstream on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. The company's wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services. It serves business customers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas-Reno, and Providence-Newport. The company offers its services through direct sales force. Towerstream Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include AVANCE, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

