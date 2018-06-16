Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Receives $10.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several analysts have commented on TSQ shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Stephens set a $9.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

In other Townsquare Media news, CEO Dhruv Prasad acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $119.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.17. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.67 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

