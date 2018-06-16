Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, Toyota’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Compared with the year-ago figure, revenues were higher. The company plans to launch 10 new electrified vehicles and open a new battery-testing facility in China by 2020. To achieve its plan, the company is strengthening its local R&D and production bases in the region. Further, it aims to start testing its self-driving vehicles by 2020 and is going to invest about $3 billion to develop software. Also, the automaker plans to shift half of the total vehicles it manufactures to new cost-saving platforms by 2020. Toyota believes that it will be able to cut development costs by 20% by shifting production and through the use of common components. But, frequent recalls and fines related to safety defects are hampering the financials of the company.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TM. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Toyota Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.74.

Shares of Toyota Motor opened at $135.81 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.39. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $69.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.55 billion. equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. The company operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. It offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Voxy/Noah, NX300h, RC300h, Esquire, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, C-HR, and LC names; fuel cell passenger vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla sedan, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Corolla Axio/Fielder, Porte, Spade, Auris, Etios, Vios, AGYA, and Yaris iA brand names.

