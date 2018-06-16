Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Share Price

News stories about TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TRACON Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.1095530321645 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TCON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.85 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). TRACON Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.47% and a negative net margin of 201.21%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 707,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,911,502.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD.

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.