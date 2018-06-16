Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 43,070 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.24% of Tractor Supply worth $97,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

