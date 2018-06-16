Traders Buy Shares of Monster Beverage (MNST) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $36.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.77 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Monster Beverage had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Monster Beverage traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $56.05

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $850.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.88 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

