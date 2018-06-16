8X8 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 873 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 809% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 put options.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of 8X8 traded up $0.30, reaching $20.05, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,769,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,323. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $140,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,470,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,920,000 after purchasing an additional 214,628 shares during the last quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP raised its stake in 8X8 by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 3,860,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 8X8 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,741,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,757,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in 8X8 by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,315,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 664,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in 8X8 by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

