TransAct Technologies (TACT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on TransAct Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.01.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAct Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TransAct Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $55,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at $487,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 58,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

