TransAlta (TAC) Position Raised by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 198.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,100 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of TransAlta worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,293,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,367,000 after acquiring an additional 316,033 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 126,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransAlta traded down $0.05, reaching $4.93, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 29,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,558. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.60.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.51 million. sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

TAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

