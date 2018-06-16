TRANSAT AT (TRZ) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TRANSAT AT’s FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRZ. TD Securities raised TRANSAT AT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Beacon Securities downgraded TRANSAT AT from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$13.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. CIBC cut their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.81.

TRANSAT AT opened at C$7.87 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. TRANSAT AT has a 52-week low of C$5.56 and a 52-week high of C$11.82.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($0.12). TRANSAT AT had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of C$725.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$740.75 million.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

