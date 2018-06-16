Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 177.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,330 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806,316 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.27% of Transocean worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,287 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 161,978 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Transocean by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 683,123 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 468,699 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Transocean by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 242,765 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transocean opened at $11.92 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.67 and a beta of 1.48. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 120.20%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 7,443 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $102,713.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,702.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

