TransUnion (TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Shares of TransUnion traded down $0.53, reaching $70.93, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 905,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,665. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

In related news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $2,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,638.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $281,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,112 shares of company stock worth $20,248,788 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

