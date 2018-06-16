Travala Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Travala has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Travala token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $10,244.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00585042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00241160 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00094149 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

Travala’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,284,803 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala’s official website is project.travala.com. The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform.

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

