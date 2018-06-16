Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $19.09

Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 21096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

TVPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Travelport Worldwide alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.26.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The business had revenue of $677.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Travelport Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In other news, CEO Gordon A. Wilson acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,210.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Minetola sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $114,630.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,890 shares in the company, valued at $649,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,684 shares of company stock worth $5,316,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVPT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,128 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelport Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelport Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.