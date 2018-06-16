Tredje AP fonden Invests $387,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Stock

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 234.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 865.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period.

Shares of TDG traded down $4.26 on Friday, reaching $339.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $346.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $933.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.70, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.49, for a total transaction of $5,002,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,184. Company insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

