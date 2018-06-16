Macerich Co (MAC) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Macerich were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Macerich by 870.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Macerich to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Shares of Macerich traded down $0.20, reaching $55.92, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,632,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.47 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

