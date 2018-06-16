Tree Island Steel (TSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.21

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.21, with a volume of 2400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSL. Raymond James raised Tree Island Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Tree Island Steel from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.49 million for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

In other news, insider Amar Doman acquired 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 63,550 shares of company stock worth $203,761.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as bar/straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

