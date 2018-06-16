TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) SVP Erik Thomas Kahler Sells 14,100 Shares of Stock

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Erik Thomas Kahler sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $716,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods traded up $0.41, reaching $52.67, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 150.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $38.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.