Trent G. Kamke Sells 1,365 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $44,580.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.22 million, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMAT. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 23.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

