Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James began coverage on Evertec in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Evertec from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Evertec stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. Evertec Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.95.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $110.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.96 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

