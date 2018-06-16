Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey traded up $0.05, reaching $50.78, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,683. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.68 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.88%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider J Lindsey Alley sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $682,383.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,383.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,395,050.00, for a total value of $958,120,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,940,840 shares of company stock worth $989,723,085,872. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

