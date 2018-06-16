Trexquant Investment LP Has $321,000 Position in Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Radware were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Radware by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 220,195 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Radware by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 20,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Radware by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 253,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Radware by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 388,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.50) on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Radware traded up $0.04, reaching $24.75, during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,020,863 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,418. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -206.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.92. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Radware had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

