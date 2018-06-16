Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,439,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,367,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 536,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLOW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. 110,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.66%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $50.00 price target on Douglas Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

