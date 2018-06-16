Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stake Lessened by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tri-Continental worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TY stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.2236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

In other news, insider Peter Albanese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela G. Carlton purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $32,655.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests primarily for the longer term and its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

