Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.04

Press coverage about Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tri-Continental earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 47.9883064472584 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:TY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 62,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,793. Tri-Continental has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2236 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th.

In other Tri-Continental news, insider Peter Albanese sold 5,500 shares of Tri-Continental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Carlton purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $32,655.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests primarily for the longer term and its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

