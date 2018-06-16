Joshua A. Sherbin Sells 5,000 Shares of TriMas Corp (TRS) Stock

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $145,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TriMas stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. TriMas Corp has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.78.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth $181,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRS shares. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TriMas in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of TriMas in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

