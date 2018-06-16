Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $516,759.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Gate.io. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $516,759.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00589372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00241728 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093959 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Bibox and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

