Tripio One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.80 Million (CRYPTO:TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.80 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00580484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00241149 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00044568 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00092059 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

