Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (TPVG) Stock Price

Media coverage about TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.4807653744391 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TPVG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,958. The company has a market cap of $226.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. analysts expect that TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

