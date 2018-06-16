Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 8th.

TSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Tristate Capital traded up $0.40, reaching $26.50, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 269,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tristate Capital has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. equities research analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Minnick sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $56,562,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Demas bought 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,449.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,108 shares of company stock valued at $53,907 and sold 4,406,000 shares valued at $113,283,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tristate Capital by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,954,000 after buying an additional 545,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tristate Capital by 1,932.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 347,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tristate Capital by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,870,000 after buying an additional 138,565 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tristate Capital by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tristate Capital by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 54,462 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

