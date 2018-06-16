Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 157.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,099,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after acquiring an additional 355,869 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in Triumph Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,201,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,686,000.

Triumph Group opened at $20.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Triumph Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $896.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support.

