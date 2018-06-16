Trivago NV – (TRVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRVG. ValuEngine raised shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Trivago by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the first quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trivago traded down $0.18, hitting $4.97, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 1,042,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,752. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 1.31. Trivago has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $24.27.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Trivago will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

