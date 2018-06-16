Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $473,099.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $473,099.00 and $27.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00041454 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00380725 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000860 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000482 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003534 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00070440 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 575,335,666 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trollcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.