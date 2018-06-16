True North Commercial Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TNT)

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of True North Commercial stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,761. True North Commercial has a one year low of C$5.93 and a one year high of C$7.00.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$19.72 million during the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.