Trustmark (TRMK) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trustmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.64 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.