Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TSR (TSRI) Share Price

News stories about TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TSR earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.4804083474345 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI remained flat at $$4.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.94. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.63%.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.