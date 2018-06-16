TTM Technologies (TTMI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

TTMI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of TTM Technologies traded up $0.20, hitting $19.03, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,427. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.81.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $663.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.80 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 8,263 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $156,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $175,901. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 190,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 37,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

