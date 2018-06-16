Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) VP Sells $685,560.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) VP Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.52, for a total value of $685,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tyler Technologies opened at $236.67 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $237.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $127,000. TLP Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 941.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $205,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.08.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

