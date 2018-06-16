Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact U.S. Energy (USEG) Share Price

Headlines about U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 45.5579201451269 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

U.S. Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,215. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

