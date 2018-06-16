U.S. Steel (X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.58.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of U.S. Steel in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Steel to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Steel from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of U.S. Steel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of U.S. Steel traded up $0.82, hitting $37.69, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 10,740,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,679,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 3.01. U.S. Steel has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. U.S. Steel had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. analysts predict that U.S. Steel will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. U.S. Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

In other U.S. Steel news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $135,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.99 per share, with a total value of $799,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $732,540. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Steel by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,955,000 after acquiring an additional 325,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Steel by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,844,000 after acquiring an additional 338,107 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Steel by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Steel by 23,428.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,210,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Steel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after acquiring an additional 53,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

