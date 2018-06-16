UBS Group Downgrades Gogo (GOGO) to Neutral

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, May 21st, www.benzinga.com reports.

GOGO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on Gogo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. 733,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.30. Gogo has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. analysts predict that Gogo will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, major shareholder Thorndale Farm, Inc. purchased 187,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $993,903.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 359,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $1,789,149.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 844,444 shares of company stock worth $4,324,637 over the last ninety days. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Billings Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after buying an additional 432,667 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,849,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,603,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,070,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

