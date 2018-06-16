Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Wednesday, May 30th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €8.60 ($10.00) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.89 ($9.17).

Aroundtown stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting €7.30 ($8.49). 5,858,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of €6.75 ($7.85).

